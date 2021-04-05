Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 update (4 April 2021)

Lagos-33 Yobe-15 Abia-11 Rivers-10 Imo-5 Akwa Ibom-4 Katsina-2 Osun-2
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
82 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria;
Apo
163,195 confirmed 151,998 discharged 2,058 deaths
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
