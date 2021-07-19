Coronavirus - Nigeria: Presidential Steering Committee Press Release of 17th July 2021 v.2

The PSC shall continue to minimize the risk of importation of Variants of Concern into the country by strengthening Surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travelers arriving from India, Brazil, Turkey and South Africa.
The PSC felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. It however, urges all State Governments and Religious Leaders to be mindful of the potential for wider spread of the virus during large gatherings. The PSC, therefore, recommends the following preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration:
a) Decentralization of Eid Prayer to neighborhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor);
b) Suspension of Durbar activities; and
c) Observation of limitations on all Indoor gatherings.
Nigerians and all Residents are reminded to stay safe, always.
