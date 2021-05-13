RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Republic of South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA as on 12 May 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

A total of 37 020 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 2 759 new cases, which represents a 7.5% positivity rate. A further 72 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 54 968 to date. Read more here ( https://bit.ly/3ocuv6J ).

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

Recommended articles

Media files

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)
National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD) Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Bill Gates takes annual holiday to spend with 70-year-old ex-lover and Melinda agreed to it

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Skin 'bleaching'