Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (1 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 27,023 (+60) Recovered: 25,850 (+167) | 95.6% Active cases: 816 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,450,013 (+4,382) Test positivity rate: 1.4% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 357 (+4) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh