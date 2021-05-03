Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (1 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 25,225 (+109) Recovered: 23,345 (+111) | 92.8% Active cases: 1,545 In critical condition: 2 Tests: 1,316,968 (+3,478) Test positivity rate: 3.1% Vaccinated: 350,003 (+131) Deaths: 335 (+0) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
