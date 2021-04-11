RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (10 April 2021)

Total cases: 23,343 (+83) Recovered: 21,072 (+81) | 90.2% Active cases: 1,957 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,214,021 (+6,928) Test positivity rate: 1.2% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 314 (+0) | 1.3%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

