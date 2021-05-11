Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (10 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 25,714 (+62) Recovered: 24,155 (+2) | 93.9% Active cases: 1,221 In critical condition: 0 Tests: 1,347,380 (+2,730) Test positivity rate: 2.3% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 338 (+0) | 1.3%
