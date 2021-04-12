Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (11 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 23,426 (+83) Recovered: 21,243 (+171) | 90.6% Active cases: 1,868 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,220,068 (+6,047) Test positivity rate: 1.4% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 315 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
