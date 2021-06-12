Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (11 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 27,862 (+202) Recovered: 26,341 (+0) | 94.5% Active cases: 1,153 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,493,767 (+5,927) Test positivity rate: 3.4% Vaccinated: 389,389 (+673) Deaths: 368 (+2) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
