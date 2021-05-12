Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (11 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 25,773 (+59) Recovered: 24,333 (+178) | 94.4% Active cases: 1,100 In critical condition: 0 Tests: 1,350,982 (+3,602) Test positivity rate: 1.6% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 340 (+2) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh