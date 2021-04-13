Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (12 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 23,535 (+109) Recovered: 21,272 (+29) | 90.3% Active cases: 1,947 In critical condition: 8 Tests: 1,224,739 (+4,671) Test positivity rate: 2.3% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 316 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
