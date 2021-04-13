RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (12 April 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 23,535 (+109) Recovered: 21,272 (+29) | 90.3% Active cases: 1,947 In critical condition: 8 Tests: 1,224,739 (+4,671) Test positivity rate: 2.3% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 316 (+1) | 1.3%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Apo

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda Apo

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Ashanti Region: Missing children found dead inside pastor's car

Angry pastor takes off facemask to blast members over small offertory (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Trending

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]