Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (12 May 2021)

Total cases: 25,846 (+73) Recovered: 24,411 (+78) | 94.4% Active cases: 1,095 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,354,868 (+3,886) Test positivity rate: 1.8% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 340 (+0) | 1.3%
