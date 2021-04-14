Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (13 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 23,603 (+68) Recovered: 21,395 (+123) | 90.6% Active cases: 1,892 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,230,808 (+6,069) Test positivity rate: 1.1% Vaccinated: 348,926 Deaths: 316 (+0) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
