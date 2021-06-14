Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (13 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 28,373 (+227) Recovered: 26,341 (+0) | 92.8% Active cases: 1,662 In critical condition: 9 Tests: 1,505,711 (+5,286) Test positivity rate: 4.3% Vaccinated: 389,519 (+18) Deaths: 370 (+0) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
