Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (13 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 25,934 (+88) Recovered: 24,486 (+75) | 94.4% Active cases: 1,106 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,358,566 (+3,698) Test positivity rate: 2.4% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 342 (+2) | 1.3%
