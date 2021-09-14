RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (13 September 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 10,027 In the last 7 days: 81,361 Cumulatively: 2,603,889

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 5 In the last 7 days: 58 Critical Cases: 19

Deaths Today: 3 In the last 7 days: 41 Cumulatively: 1,175

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 459 (4.5%) In the last 7 days: 2,934 (3.6%)

Recovered Today: 3 In the last 7 days: 37

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 13,081 2nd dose today: 26,299 First dose: 1,822,054 Both doses: 1,000,439

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

