RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (14 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 13,356 In the last 7 days: 74,025 Cumulatively: 2,225,252

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 19 In the last 7 days: 109 Critical Cases: 40

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 68 Cumulatively: 949

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 466 (3.5%) In the last 7 days: 3,651 (4.9%)

Recovered Today: 13 In the last 7 days: 89

Vaccinated First dose today: 30,928 Fully vaccinated: 888,968

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Pastor & wife met on Facebook in May, married that same month, divorce after barely 3 months

Man takes female friend to construction site & uses her as labourer after she asked for money

Man takes female friend to construction site & used her as labourer after she asked for money

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court

Married woman leaves husband to live with her rapist while the case is still in court