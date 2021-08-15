Hospitalized New: 19 In the last 7 days: 109 Critical Cases: 40
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (14 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 13,356 In the last 7 days: 74,025 Cumulatively: 2,225,252
Deaths Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 68 Cumulatively: 949
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 466 (3.5%) In the last 7 days: 3,651 (4.9%)
Recovered Today: 13 In the last 7 days: 89
Vaccinated First dose today: 30,928 Fully vaccinated: 888,968
