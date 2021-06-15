Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (14 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 28,614 (+241) Recovered: 26,383 (+42) | 92.2% Active cases: 1,859 In critical condition: 11 Tests: 1,510,426 (+4,715) Test positivity rate: 5.1% Vaccinated: 389,658 (+139) Deaths: 372 (+2) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
