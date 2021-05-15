Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (14 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,033 (+99) Recovered: 24,592 (+106) | 94.4% Active cases: 1,098 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,362,483 (+3,917) Test positivity rate: 2.5% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 343 (+1) | 1.3%
