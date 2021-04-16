Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (15 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 23,744 (+72) Recovered: 21,805 (+211) | 91.8% Active cases: 1,618 In critical condition: 8 Tests: 1,243,409 (+6,289) Test positivity rate: 1.1% Vaccinated: 349,427 (+501) Deaths: 321 (+4) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
