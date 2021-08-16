Hospitalized New: 16 In the last 7 days: 115 Critical Cases: 37
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (15 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 10,102 In the last 7 days: 77,439 Cumulatively: 2,235,354
Recommended articles
Deaths Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 69 Cumulatively: 959
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 418 (4.1%) In the last 7 days: 3,621 (4.6%)
Recovered Today: 10 In the last 7 days: 89
Vaccinated First dose today: 1,027 Fully vaccinated: 889,995
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh