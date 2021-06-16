Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (15 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 28,912 (+298) Recovered: 26,383 (+0) | 91.2% Active cases: 2,157 In critical condition: 14 Tests: 1,516,498 (+6,072) Test positivity rate: 5% Vaccinated: 389,719 (+61) Deaths: 372 (+0) | 1.3%
