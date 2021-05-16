Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (15 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,099 (+66) Recovered: 24,694 (+102) | 94.6% Active cases: 1,062 In critical condition: 2 Tests: 1,367,795 (+5,312) Test positivity rate: 1.2% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 343 (+0) | 1.3%
