Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (16 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 23,812 (+68) Recovered: 22,015 (+210) | 92.4% Active cases: 1,475 In critical condition: 4 Tests: 1,249,423 (+6,014) Test positivity rate: 1.1% Vaccinated: 349,702 (+275) Deaths: 322 (+1) | 1.3%
Apo
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh