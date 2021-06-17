Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (16 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 29,175 (+263) Recovered: 26,383 (+0) | 90.4% Active cases: 2,416 In critical condition: 11 Tests: 1,522,174 (+5,676) Test positivity rate: 4.6% Vaccinated: 389,832 (+113) Deaths: 376 (+4) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
