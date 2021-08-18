RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (17 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 8,435 In the last 7 days: 72,929 Cumulatively: 2,250,540

Hospitalized New: 12 In the last 7 days: 111 Critical Cases: 29

Deaths Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 66 Cumulatively: 977

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 557 (6.6%) In the last 7 days: 3,610 (4.9%)

Recovered Today: 88 In the last 7 days: 88

Vaccinated Total vaccinated: 951,795

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

