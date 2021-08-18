Hospitalized New: 12 In the last 7 days: 111 Critical Cases: 29
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (17 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 8,435 In the last 7 days: 72,929 Cumulatively: 2,250,540
Deaths Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 66 Cumulatively: 977
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 557 (6.6%) In the last 7 days: 3,610 (4.9%)
Recovered Today: 88 In the last 7 days: 88
Vaccinated Total vaccinated: 951,795
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
