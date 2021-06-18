Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (17 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 29,597 (+422) Recovered: 26,392 (+9) | 89.1% Active cases: 2,828 In critical condition: 9 Tests: 1,527,944 (+5,770) Test positivity rate: 7.3% Vaccinated: 389,891 (+59) Deaths: 377 (+1) | 1.3%
