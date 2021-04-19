RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (18 April 2021)

Total cases: 23,888 (+22) Recovered: 22,241 (+159) | 93.1% Active cases: 1,322 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,256,919 (+3,172) Test positivity rate: 0.6% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 325 (+3) | 1.3%

