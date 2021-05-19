Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (18 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 26,344 (+129) Recovered: 24,808 (+44) | 94.1% Active cases: 1,190 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,380,803 (+4,738) Test positivity rate: 2.7% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 346 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
