Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (19 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 23,934 (+46) Recovered: 22,408 (+167) | 93.6% Active cases: 1,200 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,260,524 (+3,605) Test positivity rate: 1.3% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 326 (+1) | 1.3%
Apo
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh