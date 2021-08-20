Hospitalized New: 22 In the last 7 days: 117 Critical Cases: 42
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 11,534 In the last 7 days: 72,115 Cumulatively: 2,272,373
Recommended articles
Deaths Today: 16 In the last 7 days: 66 Cumulatively: 996
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 496 (4.3%) In the last 7 days: 3,495 (4.8%)
Recovered Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 74
Vaccinated 1st dose today: 8,171 First dose: 969,734 Both doses: 410,218
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh