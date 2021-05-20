Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (19 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,424 (+80) Recovered: 24,808 (+0) | 93.8% Active cases: 1,268 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,385,943 (+5,140) Test positivity rate: 1.5% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 348 (+2) | 1.3%
