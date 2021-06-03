Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (2 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 27,064 (+41) Recovered: 25,948 (+98) | 95.8% Active cases: 758 In critical condition: 5 Tests: 1,453,880 (+3,867) Test positivity rate: 1% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 358 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
