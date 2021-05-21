Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (20 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,529 (+105) Recovered: 24,884 (+76) | 93.7% Active cases: 1,296 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,390,666 (+4,723) Test positivity rate: 2.2% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 349 (+1) | 1.3%
