Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (21 April 2021)

Total cases: 24,112 (+107) Recovered: 22,579 (+19) | 93.6% Active cases: 1,206 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,269,302 (+4,686) Test positivity rate: 2.3% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 327 (+0) | 1.4%
