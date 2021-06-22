Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (21 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 31,435 (+622) Recovered: 26,704 (+0) | 84.9% Active cases: 4,323 In critical condition: 13 Tests: 1,556,862 (+5,342) Test positivity rate: 11.6% Vaccinated: 390,848 (+71) Deaths: 388 (+6) | 1.2%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
