Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (21 May 2021)

Total cases: 26,601 (+72) Recovered: 24,967 (+83) | 93.8% Active cases: 1,285 In critical condition: 1 Tests: 1,396,505 (+5,839) Test positivity rate: 1.2% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 349 (+0) | 1.3%
