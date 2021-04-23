Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (22 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
Total cases: 24,262 (+150) Recovered: 22,649 (+70) | 93.6% Active cases: 1,285 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,273,629 (+4,327) Test positivity rate: 3.5% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 328 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh