Hospitalized New: 13 In the last 7 days: 105 Critical Cases: 42
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (22 August 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 12,650 In the last 7 days: 78,584 Cumulatively: 2,313,938
Deaths Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 62 Cumulatively: 1,021
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 393 (3%) In the last 7 days: 3,305 (4.2%)
Recovered Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 65
Vaccinated 1st dose today: 36,609 First dose: 1,048,640 Both doses: 424,768
