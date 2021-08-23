RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (22 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Tests Conducted Today: 12,650 In the last 7 days: 78,584 Cumulatively: 2,313,938

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda

Hospitalized New: 13 In the last 7 days: 105 Critical Cases: 42

Recommended articles

Deaths Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 62 Cumulatively: 1,021

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 393 (3%) In the last 7 days: 3,305 (4.2%)

Recovered Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 65

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 36,609 First dose: 1,048,640 Both doses: 424,768

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Coronavirus: UK donates COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt

British Embassy Cairo

J. Peter Pham to Promote Africa's Leading Role in the Energy Transition, Enhance U.S.-Africa Partnerships at African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (15 August 2021)

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Situation Update (15 August 2021)

Ministry of Health &amp; Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia