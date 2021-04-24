Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (23 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 24,459 (+197) Recovered: 22,696 (+47) | 92.7% Active cases: 1,435 In critical condition: 7 Tests: 1,279,049 (+5,420) Test positivity rate: 3.6% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 328 (+0) | 1.3%
