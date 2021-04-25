Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (24 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 24,535 (+76) Recovered: 22,866 (+170) | 93.1% Active cases: 1,341 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,284,779 (+5,730) Test positivity rate: 1.3% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 328 (+0) | 1.3%
