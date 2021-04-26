Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (25 April 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 24,593 (+58) Recovered: 22,941 (+75) | 93.2% Active cases: 1,322 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,289,120 (+4,341) Test positivity rate: 1.3% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 330 (+2) | 1.3%
