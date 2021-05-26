Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (25 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,780 (+50) Recovered: 25,283 (+139) | 94.4% Active cases: 1,148 In critical condition: 3 Tests: 1,414,886 (+4,840) Test positivity rate: 1% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 349 (+0) | 1.3%
