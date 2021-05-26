RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (25 May 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total cases: 26,780 (+50) Recovered: 25,283 (+139) | 94.4% Active cases: 1,148 In critical condition: 3 Tests: 1,414,886 (+4,840) Test positivity rate: 1% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 349 (+0) | 1.3%

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people

Fulani: A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful people [afktravel]

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Rahim Banda, Yaa Yaa Jackson and Evelyn Addo