Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (26 April 2021)

Total cases: 24,677 (+84) Recovered: 23,005 (+64) | 93.2% Active cases: 1,342 In critical condition: 6 Tests: 1,294,444 (+5,324) Test positivity rate: 1.6% Vaccinated: 349,702 Deaths: 330 (+0) | 1.3%

