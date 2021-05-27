Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (26 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,817 (+37) Recovered: 25,369 (+86) | 94.6% Active cases: 1,098 In critical condition: 3 Tests: 1,419,155 (+4,269) Test positivity rate: 0.8% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 350 (+1) | 1.3%
