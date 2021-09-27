Hospitalized New: 1 In the last 7 days: 27 Critical Cases: 11
Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (26 September 2021)
Tests Conducted Today: 14,529 In the last 7 days: 82,705 Cumulatively: 2,767,514
Recommended articles
Deaths Today: 4 In the last 7 days: 41 Cumulatively: 1,252
Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 112 (0.8%) In the last 7 days: 1,582 (1.9%)
Recovered Today: 5 In the last 7 days: 28
Vaccinated 1st dose today: 2,117 2nd dose today: 1,836 First dose: 2,099,305 Both doses: 1,640,974
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh