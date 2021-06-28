Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (27 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Total cases: 36,627 (+741) Recovered: 27,090 (+113) | 73.9% Active cases: 9,117 In critical condition: 26 Tests: 1,614,429 (+7,863) Test positivity rate: 9.4% Vaccinated: 391,675 (+50) Deaths: 420 (+9) | 1.1%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh