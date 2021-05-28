Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (27 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,843 (+26) Recovered: 25,453 (+84) | 94.8% Active cases: 1,039 In critical condition: 3 Tests: 1,426,053 (+6,898) Test positivity rate: 0.4% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 351 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
