Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (28 March 2021)

Total cases: 21,419 (+49) Recovered: 19,785 (+44) | 92.3% Active cases: 1,333 In critical condition: 7 Tests: 1,123,901 (+10,578) Test positivity rate: 0.5% Vaccinated: 348,926 (+0) Deaths: 301 (+0) | 1.4%
