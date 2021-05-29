Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (28 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
Total cases: 26,878 (+35) Recovered: 25,542 (+89) | 94.8% Active cases: 984 In critical condition: 3 Tests: 1,431,829 (+5,776) Test positivity rate: 0.6% Vaccinated: 350,400 Deaths: 352 (+1) | 1.3%
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
